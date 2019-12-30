Sign up
Photo 1471
Sea of Trees
A view of the tree canopy at Erlestoke Woods, one of my favourite places to take a winter walk.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1473
photos
62
followers
84
following
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
Views
2
365
FinePix S4500
30th December 2019 12:20pm
tree
branch
green
sky
blue
outside
color
trees
branches
woods
view
outdoors
country
landscape
abstract
woodland
wood
canopy
colour
up
skywards
