Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1472
Happy New Year!
A Happy New Year and a new decade, 2020, to all those who have joined & followed my photographic journey in 2019.
Many thanks for your kind comments & favs, they are all much appreciated.
Sorry I have not managed sometimes to reply as quickly as I would have liked, but sometimes 'life's little challenges' have slowed me down.
Apologies also for not getting around to posting everyday - but we will get there in the end!
Have a wonderfully rewarding 2020.
P.S. Found this on a timber hoarding in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset before a bracing walk along the sea front.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
dress
,
blackandwhite
,
writing
,
outside
,
faces
,
graffiti
,
fun
,
hair
,
happy
,
outdoors
,
couple
,
head
,
art
,
married
,
wedding
,
artwork
,
black-and-white
,
heads
,
hoarding
,
happy-new-year
JackieR
ace
Happy New year to you too aj!!! Looking forward to more canal and boat shots!! Glad to see you're still here for 2020!
January 4th, 2020
