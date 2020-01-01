Previous
Happy New Year! by ajisaac
Photo 1472

Happy New Year!

A Happy New Year and a new decade, 2020, to all those who have joined & followed my photographic journey in 2019.

Many thanks for your kind comments & favs, they are all much appreciated.

Sorry I have not managed sometimes to reply as quickly as I would have liked, but sometimes 'life's little challenges' have slowed me down.

Apologies also for not getting around to posting everyday - but we will get there in the end!

Have a wonderfully rewarding 2020.

P.S. Found this on a timber hoarding in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset before a bracing walk along the sea front.

1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

ajisaac

JackieR ace
Happy New year to you too aj!!! Looking forward to more canal and boat shots!! Glad to see you're still here for 2020!
January 4th, 2020  
