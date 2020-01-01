Happy New Year!

A Happy New Year and a new decade, 2020, to all those who have joined & followed my photographic journey in 2019.



Many thanks for your kind comments & favs, they are all much appreciated.



Sorry I have not managed sometimes to reply as quickly as I would have liked, but sometimes 'life's little challenges' have slowed me down.



Apologies also for not getting around to posting everyday - but we will get there in the end!



Have a wonderfully rewarding 2020.



P.S. Found this on a timber hoarding in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset before a bracing walk along the sea front.



