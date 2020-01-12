Previous
Barge triple pane view. by ajisaac
Photo 1490

Barge triple pane view.

Triple pane view of canal barge between Bradford on Avon and Semington.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
