Previous
Next
Photo 1485
That shot
Manage to secure a shot 'capturing' a photographer trying to capture 'that shot' of Avebury stone circle.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1488
photos
61
followers
81
following
407% complete
View this month »
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
18th January 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
old
,
grass
,
stones
,
stone
,
bank
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
history
,
figure
,
grey
,
skyline
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
historic
,
ancient
,
heritage
,
avebury
