Red Doors by ajisaac
Red Doors

These wonderful pair of grained red doors are to be found on the southern entrance to Holy Trinity Church in Trowbridge.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England.
