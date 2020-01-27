Sign up
Photo 1484
Can't see the wood for the trees?
Sometimes we just 'can't see the wood for the trees' can we?
[Collins English Dictionary meaning = to be unable to understand a situation clearly because you are too involved in it.]
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1484
photos
61
followers
81
following
Photo Details
2
2
365
365
Taken
27th January 2020 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
eyes
,
face
,
blackandwhite
,
eye
,
trees
,
view
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
woodland
,
wood
,
moody
,
forest
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
double-exposure
