Brain Salad Surgery

Due to Storm Dennis been around I haven't been out to take any shots, so I've been messing around with images inside. So we have a compilation of ELP things.



ELP (short for Emerson, Lake & Palmer) were Prog Rock musician's that had a large following in the 70's, although not everyone's cup of tea.



This is in 'celebration' of their most successful album 'Brain Salad Surgery'.



If you don't like the music the artwork is fantastic!



Brain Salad Surgery was released in the United Kingdom on 19 November 1973 by Manticore Records and was available on vinyl record, cassette, and 8-track cartridge through distribution by Atlantic Records. The very first vinyl pressings were manufactured in the United States, along with the sleeves due to their non-standard construction.



The album was a large seller, peaking at number 2 on the UK Albums Chart and spending there 18 weeks.



On 1 March 1974, the album was certified Gold by British Phonographic Industry for sales in excess of 100,000 copies.