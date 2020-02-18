Sign up
Photo 1527
Sound of the 70's
Another day of inside shots - here is a compilation of 'famous' albums of the 'sound of the 70's'.
See how many artists & albums you can name!
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Views
3
3
Album
365
Taken
18th February 2020 5:27pm
Tags
black
,
guitar
,
music
,
colors
,
fun
,
color
,
covers
,
colours
,
bands
,
musicians
,
sound
,
collage
,
colour
,
collection
,
inside
,
retro
,
famous
,
albums
,
indoors
,
groups
,
album-covers
