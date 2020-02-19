Previous
I want to hold your hand by ajisaac
Photo 1528

I want to hold your hand

'Oh yeah, I'll tell you something
I think you'll understand
When I'll say that something
I wanna hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand
Oh please, say to me
You'll let me be your man
And please, say to me
You'll let me hold your hand
I'll let me hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand
And when I touch you I feel happy
Inside
It's such a feeling that my love
I can't hide
I can't hide
I can't hide
Yeah, you've got that something
I think you'll understand
When I'll say that something
I wanna hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand
And when I touch you I feel happy
Inside
It's such a feeling that my love
I can't hide
I can't hide
I can't hide
Yeah, you've got that something
I think you'll understand
When I'll feel that something
I wanna hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand
I wanna hold your hand'

Songwriters: John Winston Lennon / Paul James Mccartney

I Want to Hold Your Hand lyrics © Sony/atv Tunes Llc, Northern Songs Ltd., Sony, Mpl Communications Inc
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
419% complete

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
A great song and a great capture
February 24th, 2020  
