Somewhere over the Rainbow

'Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

And the dreams that you dream of

Once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

And the dreams that you dream of

Dreams really do come true

Someday, I wish upon a star

Wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where trouble melts like lemon drops

High above the chimney top

That's where you'll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

And the dreams that you dare to

Oh why, oh why can't I?

Well, I see trees of green and red roses too

I'll watch them bloom for me and you

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Well, I see skies of blue and I see clouds of white

And the brightness of day

I like the dark

And I think to myself what a wonderful world

The colours of the rainbow so pretty in the sky

And also on the faces of people passing by

I see friends shaking hands saying

How do you do?

They're really saying I, I love you

I hear babies cry and I watch them grow

They'll learn much more then we'll know

And I think to myself what a wonderful world

World

Someday I wish upon a star

Wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where trouble melts like lemon drops

High above the chimney top

That's where you'll find me

Oh, somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

And the dreams that you dare to

Why oh, why can't I?'



Songwriters: Harold Arlen / E. Harburg

Over the Rainbow lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC