Photo 1532
Hen House
Not in the 'dog-house' today but outside the 'hen house' bridal shop in Devizes! And no there is no wedding plans afoot of any shape or form with family etc.
Just like the cast iron hen statue.
No actual hens inside, but the brides be 'pecking' at each other to get the best deals!
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
2
365
FinePix S4500
25th February 2020 9:00am
black
,
face
,
green
,
door
,
outside
,
street
,
bird
,
fun
,
eye
,
color
,
outdoors
,
house
,
close-up
,
beak
,
wall
,
colour
,
expression
,
crown
,
hen
