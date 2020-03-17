Previous
Handle House by ajisaac
Photo 1552

Handle House

The curious Handle House, situated on a bridge over the River Biss.

It was built 1843-1848, for teazle drying for Trowbridge’s once famous cloth industry, hence the open brickwork.

There is a hole in the bridge to allow goods to be lowered through the floor to waiting boats.
