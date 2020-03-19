Previous
Next
'Er what do I do? by ajisaac
Photo 1557

'Er what do I do?

Saw this 'couple' at one of the locks at Bradford on Avon wharf looking bemused at the lock gate.

I think it was probably there first time at 'boating' on a canal.

Can you imagine the conversation?

'Er what do I do now there's this big gate in my way luv?'

'Perhaps we can spend the week at the wharfside, there's a pub round the corner?'
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
429% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise