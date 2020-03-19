'Er what do I do?

Saw this 'couple' at one of the locks at Bradford on Avon wharf looking bemused at the lock gate.



I think it was probably there first time at 'boating' on a canal.



Can you imagine the conversation?



'Er what do I do now there's this big gate in my way luv?'



'Perhaps we can spend the week at the wharfside, there's a pub round the corner?'