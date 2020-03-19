Sign up
Photo 1557
'Er what do I do?
Saw this 'couple' at one of the locks at Bradford on Avon wharf looking bemused at the lock gate.
I think it was probably there first time at 'boating' on a canal.
Can you imagine the conversation?
'Er what do I do now there's this big gate in my way luv?'
'Perhaps we can spend the week at the wharfside, there's a pub round the corner?'
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1566
photos
60
followers
80
following
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
outside
,
canal
,
man
,
fun
,
wooden
,
outdoors
,
woman
,
sketch
,
lock
,
barge
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
gate
,
blakandwhite
