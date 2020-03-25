Previous
Photo 1557

Perhaps wherever you are you make feel like you are 'caged up' due to the current health crises but stay safe and look to the hope that is coming when all is over.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
