Photo 1557
'Caged Up'
Perhaps wherever you are you make feel like you are 'caged up' due to the current health crises but stay safe and look to the hope that is coming when all is over.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th March 2020 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
street
,
stones
,
stone
,
outdoors
,
cage
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
metal
,
wall
,
urban
,
squares
,
caged
,
metalwork
,
walling
