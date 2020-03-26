Sign up
Photo 1560
'Is there anybody out there?'
Taken at St Stephen's retail park - all alone.
'Hey - is there anybody out there?'
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1561
photos
60
followers
80
following
427% complete
View this month »
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th March 2020 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
street
,
glass
,
shadows
,
color
,
buildings
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
pavement
,
building
,
concrete
,
walls
,
alone
,
texture
,
colour
,
urban
,
quiet
,
facade
,
nobody
,
uncrowded
Leave a Comment
