'Where peaceful water flow'

Taken along Biss Meadows Country Park.



Where Peaceful Waters Flow

by Chris de Burgh



'Restless hearts, it has been a long time,

Out here on the journey, for a glimpse of paradise,

It's getting hard to find a place to go,

Where peaceful waters flow;

I took a walk past the old Saxon well,

Down by the cathedral, I heard the chapel bell,

And joined the people singing for a way to go,

Where peaceful waters flow;

And if you don't know by now, you never will,

Only love can find the door,

If you could see it now, it's in your hands,

Only love can reach the shore, to heaven,

Always, she is standing by my side,

She's my inspiration, and she's my battle cry,

And in her arms is the only place I know,

Where peaceful waters flow;

And if you don't know by now, you never will,

Only love can find the door,

If you could see it now, it's in your hands,

Only love can reach the shore, forevermore,

Where peaceful waters flow'





Songwriters: Chris De Burgh

Where Peaceful Waters Flow lyrics © BMG Rights Management