'Where peaceful water flow' by ajisaac
Photo 1561

'Where peaceful water flow'

Taken along Biss Meadows Country Park.

Where Peaceful Waters Flow
by Chris de Burgh

'Restless hearts, it has been a long time,
Out here on the journey, for a glimpse of paradise,
It's getting hard to find a place to go,
Where peaceful waters flow;
I took a walk past the old Saxon well,
Down by the cathedral, I heard the chapel bell,
And joined the people singing for a way to go,
Where peaceful waters flow;
And if you don't know by now, you never will,
Only love can find the door,
If you could see it now, it's in your hands,
Only love can reach the shore, to heaven,
Always, she is standing by my side,
She's my inspiration, and she's my battle cry,
And in her arms is the only place I know,
Where peaceful waters flow;
And if you don't know by now, you never will,
Only love can find the door,
If you could see it now, it's in your hands,
Only love can reach the shore, forevermore,
Where peaceful waters flow'


Songwriters: Chris De Burgh
Where Peaceful Waters Flow lyrics © BMG Rights Management
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
