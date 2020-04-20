Previous
Next
'Forrest' - Park Runner by ajisaac
Photo 1587

'Forrest' - Park Runner

This sculpture is called 'Forrest - The Spirit of the Park Runner' installed at the entrance to Southwick Country Park near Trowbridge.

The accompanying plaque says ' This sculpture was created to represent the freedom that running has given to mankind'

Unveiled on September 3rd 2011 to celebrate the first Southwick Country Parkrun.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise