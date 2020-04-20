Sign up
Photo 1587
'Forrest' - Park Runner
This sculpture is called 'Forrest - The Spirit of the Park Runner' installed at the entrance to Southwick Country Park near Trowbridge.
The accompanying plaque says ' This sculpture was created to represent the freedom that running has given to mankind'
Unveiled on September 3rd 2011 to celebrate the first Southwick Country Parkrun.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
20th April 2020 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
outside
,
legs
,
shadow
,
grass
,
color
,
fence
,
trees
,
view
,
park
,
outdoors
,
head
,
landscape
,
statue
,
metal
,
sculpture
,
running
,
arms
,
colour
,
runner
,
metallic
,
ironwork
,
angular
