Photo 1589
The Bug Hotel
The wonderful 'Bug Hotel' in a leafy corner of our Town's central park.
Manged to capture the evening glow of the sunlight upon it during my evening walk today.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1589
photos
59
followers
79
following
435% complete
View this month »
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
22nd April 2020 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
nature
,
light
,
outside
,
shadow
,
color
,
trees
,
wooden
,
park
,
outdoors
,
house
,
landscape
,
environment
,
insects
,
shade
,
hotel
,
wood
,
logs
,
evening
,
colour
,
layers
,
bugs
,
shelter
,
view.
Leave a Comment
