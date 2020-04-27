Previous
Carn Brea Canvas by ajisaac
Carn Brea Canvas

Messing around with some older shots - here is a canvas of Carn Brea near Redruth from a shot originally taken in 2012.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Graeme
what a really cool effect.
May 3rd, 2020  
