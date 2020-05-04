Sign up
Photo 1600
On the level
Low level shot of a cyclist through Steeple Ashton.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
4th May 2020 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
street
,
buildings
,
view
,
outdoors
,
house
,
landscape
,
cover
,
roof
,
wall
,
building
,
square
,
wheel
,
wheels
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
cycling
,
cycle
,
cyclist
