Blooming Blue by ajisaac
Photo 1624

Blooming Blue

A 'blooming blue' plant - I have no idea what it is called. Any ideas anyone?
25th May 2020 25th May 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England.
Neil Forsyth
Centaurea montana, I think, or cornflower in English. I grow them myself.
May 28th, 2020  
