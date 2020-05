Dragonfly Dreams

Fleetwood Mac - 'Dragonfly'



'And when the roses are half-bud soft flowers

And lovely as the king of flies has come

It was a fleeting visit, all too brief

In three short minutes, he had been and gone

He rested there upon an apple leaf

A gorgeous opal crown sat on his head

Although the garden is a lovely place

Was it worthy of so fine a guest

Oh

Oh

Oh

Oh

Dragonfly, dragonfly...'



Songwriters: Daniel Kirwan / William Davies

Dragonfly lyrics © BMG Rights Management