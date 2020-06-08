Previous
Next
The Coffin Road by ajisaac
Photo 1638

The Coffin Road

Foothpath that follows the old 'coffin road' which runs between West & Steeple Ashton where the dead were carried to their burial place.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise