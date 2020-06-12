Previous
Not peas in a pod! by ajisaac
Photo 1642

Not peas in a pod!

Many 'flowers' are producing their seed pods now.

I'm not sure what 'flower' these are from?
Any ideas anyone?
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
