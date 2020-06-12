Sign up
Photo 1642
Not peas in a pod!
Many 'flowers' are producing their seed pods now.
I'm not sure what 'flower' these are from?
Any ideas anyone?
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1643
photos
59
followers
79
following
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
12th June 2020 7:40am
Tags
plant
,
outside
,
color
,
outdoors
,
head
,
close-up
,
group
,
seed
,
seeds
,
colour
,
cluster
,
pod
,
pods
,
many
,
seedpods
,
seedpod
