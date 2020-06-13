Previous
Burnt by ajisaac
Burnt

Unfortunately a fire broke out in this listed building due for refurbishment.

Thankfully the building has been derelict for sometime but sad all the same.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
