Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1650
It's Lost it's Crown!
Front of now vacant 'Crown Hotel' , a Grade II listed building in Trowbridge.
As with many small town hotels/pubs they have had to close its doors due to competition from larger chains.
Now granted Planning permission to convert into apartments, at least the building will be restored & live in again.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1653
photos
58
followers
78
following
452% complete
View this month »
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
20th June 2020 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
black
,
window
,
door
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
old
,
color
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
hotel
,
building
,
colour
,
urban
,
arch
,
pillars
,
crown
,
facade
,
pillar
,
heritage
,
vacant
,
stonework
,
colonnade
,
sigm
