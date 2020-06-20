Previous
It's Lost it's Crown! by ajisaac
Photo 1650

It's Lost it's Crown!

Front of now vacant 'Crown Hotel' , a Grade II listed building in Trowbridge.

As with many small town hotels/pubs they have had to close its doors due to competition from larger chains.

Now granted Planning permission to convert into apartments, at least the building will be restored & live in again.
ajisaac

Photo Details

