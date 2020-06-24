Sign up
Photo 1654
My Precious
The local wildlife have become more adventurous recently whereas before they would run off.
Here's one with 'my precious'!
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1657
photos
58
followers
78
following
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
24th June 2020 8:21pm
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
face
,
hand
,
outside
,
grass
,
animal
,
fun
,
eye
,
color
,
park
,
outdoors
,
head
,
close-up
,
ear
,
colour
,
pose
,
fur
,
nut
