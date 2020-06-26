Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1656
Ant-ics
Close-up of a 'angry' looking bug in a local corn field!
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1657
photos
58
followers
78
following
453% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
26th June 2020 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
face
,
green
,
legs
,
leg
,
grass
,
color
,
view
,
bug
,
head
,
landscape
,
field
,
close-up
,
insect
,
ant
,
colour
,
natural
