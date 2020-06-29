Previous
Angel sky by ajisaac
Angel sky

Taken in the graveyard of St John the Baptist at Devizes, Wiltshire.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
