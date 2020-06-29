Sign up
Photo 1659
Angel sky
Taken in the graveyard of St John the Baptist at Devizes, Wiltshire.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1660
photos
57
followers
79
following
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
28th June 2020 2:57pm
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
face
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
cloud
,
color
,
clouds
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
statue
,
carved
,
patterns
,
colour
,
angel
,
angelic
