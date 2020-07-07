Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1667
Pasties by Post
Received these wonderful 'Pasties by Post' from my sister-in-law & family from Cornwall.
Based near Redruth at the heart of Cornwall, Prima Bakeries has been baking delicious Cornish Pasties, bread, cake, confectionery and savoury products for over thirty years.
Their team of highly skilled bakers take great pride in ensuring all of their products are made each day to the highest standards of quality, freshness and flavour.
They operate a wholesale delivery service throughout Cornwall with a Retail Range suitable for shops and convenience stores as well as a Food Service Range designed for cafes, restaurants and hotels.
Prima is also well known for their “Pasties by Post” service, sending our delicious “Homebake” Cornish Pasties throughout the country.
Yum! Yum!
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1673
photos
59
followers
81
following
458% complete
View this month »
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th July 2020 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
blue
,
writing
,
post
,
box
,
fun
,
color
,
card
,
cooking
,
tasty
,
words
,
colour
,
inside
,
indoors
,
label
,
pasty
,
pasties
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close