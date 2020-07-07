Pasties by Post

Received these wonderful 'Pasties by Post' from my sister-in-law & family from Cornwall.



Based near Redruth at the heart of Cornwall, Prima Bakeries has been baking delicious Cornish Pasties, bread, cake, confectionery and savoury products for over thirty years.



Their team of highly skilled bakers take great pride in ensuring all of their products are made each day to the highest standards of quality, freshness and flavour.



They operate a wholesale delivery service throughout Cornwall with a Retail Range suitable for shops and convenience stores as well as a Food Service Range designed for cafes, restaurants and hotels.



Prima is also well known for their “Pasties by Post” service, sending our delicious “Homebake” Cornish Pasties throughout the country.



Yum! Yum!