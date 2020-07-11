Previous
A crowded landing pad by ajisaac
A crowded landing pad

A 'Marbled White' (Melanargia galathea) butterfly meets a 'Marmalade hoverfly' Episyrphus balteatus on a crowded landing pad!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
