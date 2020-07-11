Sign up
Photo 1671
A crowded landing pad
A 'Marbled White' (Melanargia galathea) butterfly meets a 'Marmalade hoverfly' Episyrphus balteatus on a crowded landing pad!
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1676
photos
59
followers
81
following
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
11th July 2020 9:49am
Tags
black
,
white
,
nature
,
green
,
purple
,
outside
,
flower
,
color
,
outdoors
,
field
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
insect
,
thistle
,
butterfly
,
wings
,
patterns
,
colourful
,
colour
,
wing
,
marmalade
,
hoverfly
