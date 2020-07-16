Previous
Barrel of Beer by ajisaac
Photo 1676

Barrel of Beer

An old beer barrel from Wadworth's brewery in Devizes at the Three Daggers pub in Tinhead.

The pub isn't a Waddies' pub so I'm not sure how the barrel got there!

I also think that the number '230' refers to the pub it was sent to but unable to check out.
ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England.
