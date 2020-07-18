Previous
Groovy Red by ajisaac
Groovy Red

A 'groovy red' George (GR) V postal box, set in the wall in the hamlet of Tinhead.

Newly installed post boxes in the United Kingdom bare the Royal Cypher of the Monarch in the year(s) they reigned.

King George V, reign was for 26 years from 6 May 1910 to 20 January 1936, so this PO box is between 84 & 110 years old!
18th July 2020

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England.
