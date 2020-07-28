Previous
Time travels.... by ajisaac
Photo 1688

Time travels....

One side of the clock face says '5.55' - if you step the other side it reads '8.36'.

That's why when I go down this street I always come back looking younger! (I have to make sure I go the right way though!)
ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England.
