Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 1688
Time travels....
One side of the clock face says '5.55' - if you step the other side it reads '8.36'.
That's why when I go down this street I always come back looking younger! (I have to make sure I go the right way though!)
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1690
photos
59
followers
80
following
463% complete
View this month »
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
funny
,
face
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
hand
,
writing
,
outside
,
faces
,
street
,
clock
,
fun
,
outdoors
,
hands
,
round
,
numbers
,
words
,
urban
,
word
,
monochrome
,
clocks
,
number
,
rolex
,
rounded
,
tempus-fugit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
