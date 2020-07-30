Sign up
Photo 1690
Lost its cutting edge
Found this sit-on mower abandoned on derelict land off a side street.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1692
photos
59
followers
80
following
463% complete
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
29th July 2020 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
green
,
outside
,
street
,
grass
,
color
,
outdoors
,
mower
,
abandoned
,
metal
,
wheel
,
wheels
,
colour
,
urban
,
seat
,
overgrown
