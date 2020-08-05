Previous
Clinging by ajisaac
Photo 1696

Clinging

The Southern Hawker - 'Aeshna cyanea' - have been trying to get a shot of this one for ages!
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Lynda McG ace
Super macro!
August 12th, 2020  
