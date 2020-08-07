Big, green & wiggly.

A Privet Hawk-moth - 'Sphinx ligustri' caterpillar.



The Privet Hawk-Moth is the UK's largest resident Hawk-moth.



Its larva (caterpillar) from July-September.



Magnificent bright green caterpillar has white and purple stripes and a black curved tail. Overwinters as pupa, 30cm or more underground.



Lucky to spot one.