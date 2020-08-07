Previous
Next
Big, green & wiggly. by ajisaac
Photo 1698

Big, green & wiggly.

A Privet Hawk-moth - 'Sphinx ligustri' caterpillar.

The Privet Hawk-Moth is the UK's largest resident Hawk-moth.

Its larva (caterpillar) from July-September.

Magnificent bright green caterpillar has white and purple stripes and a black curved tail. Overwinters as pupa, 30cm or more underground.

Lucky to spot one.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
465% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
I've never seen one - such pretty colours! Well spotted
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise