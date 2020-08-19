Previous
Too wet for ducks! by ajisaac
Photo 1705

Too wet for ducks!

Today's weather was even too wet for ducks!

This young lady is trying to shelter under the pond bench.
ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England.
