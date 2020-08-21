Previous
A Local Watering Hole by ajisaac
A Local Watering Hole

The Longs Arms public house in the centre of Steeple Ashton village was built c.1700 and extended in the late 19th century.

It is named for the Long family of West Ashton who owned much of Steeple Ashton until 1930.
