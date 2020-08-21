Sign up
Photo 1712
A Local Watering Hole
The Longs Arms public house in the centre of Steeple Ashton village was built c.1700 and extended in the late 19th century.
It is named for the Long family of West Ashton who owned much of Steeple Ashton until 1930.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
Tags
pub
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
buildings
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
village
,
pavement
,
architecture
,
wall
,
building
,
walls
,
monochrome
,
chimney
,
stonework
