Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1718
Flat Out
Just a simple shot showing where a combine has tracked over the loose grain that was left.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1721
photos
57
followers
78
following
471% complete
View this month »
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
26th August 2020 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flat
,
ears
,
outside
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
track
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
patterns
,
colour
,
grain
,
harvest
,
farming
,
land
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close