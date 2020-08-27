Previous
Next
Flat Out by ajisaac
Photo 1718

Flat Out

Just a simple shot showing where a combine has tracked over the loose grain that was left.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise