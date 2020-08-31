Schools out for ever!

A 'Now and Then' picture of the Margaret Stancomb School in Trowbridge which is being converted to housing.



Built in 1893 as The Margaret Stancomb Memorial Infants' School, it was opened on February 19th 1894 by J.F. Stancomb who had donated the cost of the building, it was originally, at 1,254 sq. ft, designed for a maximum of 139 children.



So as far as Margaret Stancomb is concerned 'Schools out for ever'!



The school expanded further during World War II due to the arrival of evacuees, the first wave when war was announced and the second wave when the Blitz on London began. Margaret Stancomb School had a sizeable contingent from the Woodford Green School in Essex as well as from other places who were taught in separate classes while they attended the school.



The school opened a kitchen in July 1965 and began to serve hot dinners for those children who stayed to lunch.



Thousands of local children passed through its doors until they closed in 2008, when the school merged with Trowbridge Parochial Junior School to become Bellefield Primary School at a different site.