The Cobblers Cottage

The building in the foreground is known locally as 'The Cobblers Cottage', as the last business there has been an old fashioned shoe repairer for +50 years.



Since the business closed 5 years ago it has been let to deteriorate and it has been in the local news because now the owner of the land has secured permission to demolish this 'historic' cottage & replace with 5 apartments!



It has caused a lot of controversy with the historic societies etc. but there's no redemption for it now.