The Best Kept Village 1969 by ajisaac
Photo 1730

The Best Kept Village 1969

'The Best Kept Village 196' sign located along the high street in the village of Steeple Ashton.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
cool
September 13th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice.
September 13th, 2020  
