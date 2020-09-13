Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1730
The Best Kept Village 1969
'The Best Kept Village 196' sign located along the high street in the village of Steeple Ashton.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
2
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1730
photos
56
followers
77
following
473% complete
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
13th September 2020 11:45am
Tags
green
,
sky
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
view
,
outdoors
,
house
,
landscape
,
village
,
metal
,
building
,
letters
,
words
,
colour
,
moss
,
rusty
,
signage
,
badge
,
metalwork
Kerri Michaels
ace
cool
September 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice.
September 13th, 2020
