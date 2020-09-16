Sign up
Photo 1737
Modern British Holiday
It used to be rolled up trousers & newspaper (or book) now it is roll up trousers & mobile phone - welcome to the 'Modern British Holiday'!!!!
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1737
photos
56
followers
77
following
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th September 2020 2:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sand
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
funny
,
hat
,
dog
,
face
,
feet
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
legs
,
faces
,
chair
,
ball
,
leg
,
man
,
fun
,
view
,
outdoors
,
couple
,
holiday
,
seaside
,
woman
,
canine
,
tail
,
candid
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
female
,
british
,
lead
,
sat
