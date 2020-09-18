A Harrowing Experience

On my walk a freshly harrowed field making for 'a harrowing experience'!



A Harrow is a farm implement used to pulverize soil, break up crop residues, uproot weeds, and cover seed.



In Neolithic times, soil was harrowed, or cultivated, with tree branches; shaped wooden harrows were used by the Egyptians and other ancient peoples, and the Romans made harrows with iron teeth.



There are four general types of modern harrows: disc harrows, tine harrows (including spring-tooth harrows, drag harrows, and spike harrows), chain harrows, and chain-disk harrows.