Previous
Next
Ready for take off. by ajisaac
Photo 1753

Ready for take off.

Most people don't like flies but sometimes they make for some good shots...this one is ready for take off!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise