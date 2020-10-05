Previous
Next
A Bakers Dozen by ajisaac
Photo 1757

A Bakers Dozen

Messing around due to the weather...here is a 'baker's dozen' (13) of eggs!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise