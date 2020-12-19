Previous
Falling...... by ajisaac
Falling......

Just love this graffiti art that seems to keep reinventing itself on a building up Catherine Hill in Frome.
ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
