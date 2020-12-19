Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1831
Falling......
Just love this graffiti art that seems to keep reinventing itself on a building up Catherine Hill in Frome.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1831
photos
56
followers
94
following
501% complete
View this month »
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
19th December 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
sign
,
hole
,
outside
,
street
,
graffiti
,
outdoors
,
abstract
,
art
,
pipe
,
falling
,
quote
,
wire
,
pipes
,
wall
,
building
,
artwork
,
drain
,
texture
,
words
,
word
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
signage
,
façade
,
walling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close