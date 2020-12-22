Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1835
Well suited Santa!
Not able to get out & about today due to work, so here is a shot from my trip to a Christmas indoor market taking place in a old warehouse on Saturday.
I think this guy was one of the other stall holders, even so he was well suited for the occasion.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1835
photos
57
followers
95
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
19th December 2020 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
hat
,
christmas
,
red
,
legs
,
street
,
leg
,
man
,
fun
,
color
,
floor
,
wall
,
market
,
santa
,
person
,
candid
,
jacket
,
colour
,
decorations
,
inside
,
trousers
,
indoors
,
stall
,
decorated
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close