Well suited Santa! by ajisaac
Photo 1835

Well suited Santa!

Not able to get out & about today due to work, so here is a shot from my trip to a Christmas indoor market taking place in a old warehouse on Saturday.

I think this guy was one of the other stall holders, even so he was well suited for the occasion.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
