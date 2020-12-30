Previous
Ann's Lockdown Chutney by ajisaac
Photo 1843

Ann's Lockdown Chutney

Making a couple of sandwiches for work this morning with 'Ann's Lockdown Courgette Chutney'.

Ann & her husband who live in Somerset have been long term friends of ours, so Ann made some lockdown chutney & brought some to us when she visited us earlier in the year!
30th December 2020

ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England.
